FIA rejects engine makers proposals over Mercedes power units

The International Automobile Federation has rejected all proposals from dissatisfied engine manufacturers regarding the legality of Mercedes power units, according to İdman.Biz, citing Spanish outlet Motorsport.

As reported by, Mercedes and its customer teams have been granted permission to begin the new season using the power units that sparked controversy earlier. Despite a dedicated meeting on the issue, several technical questions remain unresolved, raising the possibility of disputes and protests at the start of the season.

Rival manufacturers had called for clearer regulations, adjustments to the compression measurement procedure, or the complete removal of compression ratio limits. None of these demands were accepted by the governing body.

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to begin in Australia.