16 March 2026
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Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

World football
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16 March 2026 14:23
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Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Bayern Munich could be forced to hand a Champions League debut to 16-year-old academy goalkeeper Leonard Prescott due to an injury crisis in the squad, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports in the German media the teenager is preparing for a possible appearance in Bayern’s upcoming European fixture.

The German champions are currently without several goalkeepers. Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich and Jonas Urbig are all sidelined with injuries, while youth-team goalkeeper Klanats has also been ruled out with a similar problem. As a result, Prescott, who serves as a reserve goalkeeper for the club’s U-19 side, has emerged as the most realistic option to start.

Standing at 196 cm, the young goalkeeper could make history if he takes the field. Prescott would become the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern are set to host Italian side Atalanta in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with the German club hoping to progress despite the unexpected problems in the goalkeeping department.

Idman.Biz
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