21 January 2026
EN

Ferrari unveil new race suits for the 2026 season

Formula 1
News
20 January 2026 14:24
67
Italian team Ferrari have officially presented their new race suits prepared for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

According to Idman.Biz, the team’s drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc appeared in the new suits in a short video filmed at Ferrari’s base in Maranello.

The main visual difference of the updated racewear is the use of white outlines around the neck area, on the shoulders, and along the side lines. This detail stands out sharply compared to last season’s predominantly all-red design.

It is noted that these design changes may also hint at the color scheme of the SF-26 car being developed for the 2026 campaign. The official presentation of the new car is expected to take place on Friday at the Fiorano Circuit.

