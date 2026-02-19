19 February 2026
Mercedes unveils radical W17 concept during Bahrain testing - PHOTO

Formula 1
News
19 February 2026 17:16
Mercedes unveils radical W17 concept during Bahrain testing

Mercedes drew immediate attention during pre-season Formula 1 testing in Bahrain after revealing a heavily revised W17 design that signals a clear shift in philosophy ahead of the 2026 campaign, Idman.Biz reports.

Technical analyst Paolo Filisetti noted the Brackley-based team has moved towards more aggressive engineering solutions, with visible inspiration taken from Red Bull’s recent aerodynamic concepts. Earlier private runs suggested Mercedes had prioritised reliability and data gathering, but the Bahrain test marked the first appearance of what appears to be the near-final race configuration.

Among the most striking changes are reshaped sidepods, a slimmer engine cover and a series of micro-aerodynamic details across the bodywork. Engineers have also redesigned the floor, particularly around the rear wheel area, introducing airflow channels reminiscent of previous regulatory eras to stabilise airflow in high-speed sections.

Further adjustments were made to the diffuser to improve aerodynamic balance on straights and corner exits, while revised mirror supports show similarities to Ferrari’s design direction - a sign that teams continue to converge around similar airflow management solutions in the ground-effect era.

After several seasons of fluctuating performance since the regulation overhaul, Mercedes appears determined to start 2026 with a clear performance push rather than a cautious development curve. By openly running the upgraded W17 package on day one in Bahrain, the team effectively confirmed it is no longer hiding its main concept before the opening race.

