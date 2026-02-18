Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Newcastle United supporters were seen lining up in large numbers in central Baku on the morning of matchday ahead of the Champions League play-off meeting with Qarabag.

According to local reports, travelling fans headed to the ticket distribution point on Neftchilar Avenue, where long queues quickly formed as visiting supporters collected access to the game.

Approximately 2,000 English fans are expected to attend the match at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, reflecting the scale of Newcastle’s travelling support for one of the longest European trips in the club’s recent history.

The fixture has attracted significant interest both locally and in the UK, with Qarabag regularly hosting major European nights in Azerbaijan, while Newcastle continue their return to continental competition after years away from the Champions League spotlight.