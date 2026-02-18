18 February 2026
Elanga praises travelling support ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Qarabag

Newcastle United forward Anthony Elanga has highlighted the importance of the club’s travelling supporters ahead of the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Qarabag in Baku, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking before the match, the Swedish winger said he was amazed by the dedication of the away fans, with roughly 2 000 supporters making a 5,000-mile trip to Azerbaijan. “It’s incredible. I’ve said it since the day I arrived - Newcastle fans are the best in the world. Their support is unmatched. Hearing them chant my name gives me goosebumps and makes me want to give everything every time I step onto the pitch,” he said.

Elanga also credited head coach Eddie Howe for the confidence shown in him since his move, stressing that recent performances have been about repaying that trust. Newcastle have won their last two away matches and the forward believes consistency will be key as they attempt to build momentum in Europe.

The £55 million signing has endured a mixed start at St James’ Park after impressing at Nottingham Forest with 17 Premier League goal contributions, but supporters have noticed improvement in recent weeks - particularly after his goal in the League Cup against Manchester City. The clash in Azerbaijan offers another opportunity to prove his value on a European stage.

Idman.Biz
