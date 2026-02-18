18 February 2026
EN

U.S. Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani striker after move to Columbus Crew

Football
News
18 February 2026 15:12
18
U.S. Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani striker after move to Columbus Crew

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has publicly congratulated forward Nariman Akhundzade following his transfer from Qarabag to Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, Idman.Biz reports.

In a social media post, the embassy praised the young attacker’s achievement, noting that he became the first Azerbaijani footballer to sign a contract in MLS. Akhundzade earned recognition for his performances with Qarabag, where his displays in domestic and European competition attracted attention abroad.

The diplomatic mission also wished Qarabag success in their upcoming Champions League match, highlighting growing sporting links between Azerbaijan and the United States as more players look toward opportunities in North American leagues.

Columbus Crew, based in Ohio and one of MLS’s founding franchises, has increasingly targeted emerging international talent, and Akhundzade’s arrival is seen as another step in the league’s expanding global recruitment strategy.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid
17:57
World football

UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

Alleged discriminatory behaviour and crowd disorder under review following Lisbon clash
Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands
17:18
World football

Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands - VIDEO

Real Madrid midfielder shares romantic moment before Benfica clash
A night they dreamed of: Champions League play-off Qarabag vs Newcastle - PREVIEW
16:47
Football

A night they dreamed of: Champions League play-off Qarabag vs Newcastle - PREVIEW

The Azerbaijani champions have already made history, but they are not ready to stop
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets
Elanga praises travelling support ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Qarabag
14:39
Football

Elanga praises travelling support ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Qarabag

Around 2 000 fans make long journey to Baku for Champions League play-off
Several Real Madrid incidents spark debate after Benfica clash
14:05
World football

Several Real Madrid incidents spark debate after Benfica clash

Refereeing decisions questioned following tense Champions League play-off

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit
17 February 10:20
World football

Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

Robin van Persie confirms Belgium camp so new signing can rejoin squad activity
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations