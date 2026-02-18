U.S. Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani striker after move to Columbus Crew

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has publicly congratulated forward Nariman Akhundzade following his transfer from Qarabag to Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, Idman.Biz reports.

In a social media post, the embassy praised the young attacker’s achievement, noting that he became the first Azerbaijani footballer to sign a contract in MLS. Akhundzade earned recognition for his performances with Qarabag, where his displays in domestic and European competition attracted attention abroad.

The diplomatic mission also wished Qarabag success in their upcoming Champions League match, highlighting growing sporting links between Azerbaijan and the United States as more players look toward opportunities in North American leagues.

Columbus Crew, based in Ohio and one of MLS’s founding franchises, has increasingly targeted emerging international talent, and Akhundzade’s arrival is seen as another step in the league’s expanding global recruitment strategy.