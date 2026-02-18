Vinicius Jr condemns abuse after Real Madrid win in Lisbon

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr issued a strong statement after his side’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Benfica, condemning racist abuse he said he experienced during the match, Idman.Biz reports.

Posting on social media, the Brazilian described the perpetrators as “cowards”, claiming they hide their mouths behind shirts and feel protected from punishment. He added that the situation was sadly nothing new in his career and criticised the handling of such incidents in football.

Vinicius also questioned a yellow card he received after scoring, saying he did not understand the decision and arguing that the current anti-racism protocol remains ineffective and poorly enforced. He suggested the focus should have been on Real Madrid’s important away win rather than another controversy overshadowing the match.

During the game, the winger informed referee Francois Letexier that Benfica forward Gianluca Prestiani had allegedly used racist language towards him. Because the player covered his mouth, the words could not be read by cameras, leaving the incident dependent on official reports and potential UEFA review.