Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy has emerged as the most productive player in the Champions League over the past season after directly contributing to 24 goals in the competition.

According by Idman.Biz, the Guinea international scored 17 goals and provided seven assists, giving him the highest combined goal involvement among all players in the tournament.

Guirassy’s form has been central to Dortmund’s European run and underlines his rise into the continent’s elite strikers, with the German club relying heavily on his finishing and movement inside the penalty area. His output places him alongside the most decisive attackers in recent Champions League campaigns and strengthens Dortmund’s attacking reputation on the European stage.