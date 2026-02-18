18 February 2026
Newcastle fans make themselves heard in Baku ahead of Champions League tie - VIDEO

Football
News
18 February 2026 09:59
Newcastle fans make themselves heard in Baku ahead of Champions League tie

FC Newcastle United supporters who travelled thousands of miles to Azerbaijan for the Champions League meeting with Qarabag have begun their matchday build-up in lively fashion across central Baku, Idman.Biz.

Videos circulating on social media show visiting fans singing, drinking and gathering in city-centre pubs, creating a noisy pre-match atmosphere typical of travelling English support on European nights. However, some clips also captured minor disorder.

In one pub, intoxicated supporters were seen pulling a Chelsea flag from a wall, mocking the London club’s crest and throwing it onto the floor, an incident likely to draw attention from local organisers and police monitoring the influx of away fans.

Approximately 2,000 Newcastle followers are expected inside the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium for the fixture, which kicks off at 21:45 local time. The tie marks one of the longest European trips in the club’s recent history and has attracted significant attention both in the UK and Azerbaijan, where Qarabag continue to build a reputation for hosting high-profile continental matches.

