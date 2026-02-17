Gurban Gurbanov: Qarabag can gain huge experience from Newcastle tie

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov believes his side can gain invaluable experience when they face Newcastle in the Champions League play-off first leg in Baku, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gurbanov described the fixture as a landmark moment for Azerbaijani football. “We can gain great experience from this game. This is a first in the history of our football. Our opponent is a historic club playing in the world’s top league,” he said.

The coach admitted preparation time had been limited but stressed the players are highly motivated. “We did not have much time to prepare. The players are treating the match responsibly and are excited. They want to show one of their best performances. We have analysed the opponent and will try to play bravely and compete strongly at home.”

The match will be played on 18 February at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, with Qarabag hoping home support can help them challenge the Premier League side in one of the biggest fixtures ever staged in Azerbaijan.