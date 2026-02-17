17 February 2026
More than 27,500 tickets sold for Qarabag v Newcastle Champions League play-off in Baku

17 February 2026 17:19
More than 27,500 tickets sold for Qarabag v Newcastle Champions League play-off in Baku

Over 27,500 tickets have already been sold for the first leg of the Champions League play-off between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijani club, ticket sales are continuing as interest grows ahead of one of the biggest European matches ever hosted by the side.

The game will be played on 18 February at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, kicking off at 21:45 local time. Ticket prices range from 10 to 75 manats, making the fixture accessible to a broad group of supporters.

The match has generated major attention in both Azerbaijan and England, with travelling Newcastle fans also expected in significant numbers as the clubs meet in a decisive European encounter.

