Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly halted all business activity in Russia and redirected his investments to the United Arab Emirates, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Russian media, Nurmagomedov closed his individual entrepreneur status last year, settled tax debts and restored previously frozen bank accounts after earlier issues with financial reporting in several companies.

Since 2021, the retired fighter has stepped away from a number of ventures in Russia, including the Rossi fund, his namesake charity foundation, Hikmet Travel, the Sildi clothing brand and the Perviy Mobilniy telecom provider. He also transferred ownership of the Eagles MMA club to another person.

Meanwhile, his business presence in the UAE has expanded rapidly. Nurmagomedov has launched the KHABIB GYM fitness chain and is said to earn roughly $6 million per year in royalties, contributing to an estimated annual overseas income of about $50 million.

The move reflects a growing trend of international athletes relocating commercial operations to the Gulf region, where sports investment and training infrastructure have developed quickly in recent years.