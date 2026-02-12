Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has expressed his willingness to face lightweight title-holder Ilia Topuria, should the promotion decide to pursue one of the most talked-about potential bouts in mixed martial arts, Idman.Biz reports.

In an interview with Serbian outlet Telegraf, Makhachev reflected on his recent achievement of capturing the welterweight crown, a milestone that placed him among the select few fighters to reach the summit of a new division. Asked about his next step, the Russian champion made it clear that he is in no rush but expects clarity from the promotion.

“There are enough contenders in my weight class right now who deserve a shot at the title,” Makhachev said. “The UFC needs to give me a new goal, that’s all. I’m just waiting.”

Speculation has intensified in recent weeks about a possible cross-divisional showdown with Topuria, who currently reigns at lightweight and has built a reputation as one of the most explosive strikers on the roster. The prospect of champion versus champion has captured the imagination of fans, particularly given both men’s dominant recent runs.

“I like that idea,” Makhachev added when asked directly about the bout. “If the UFC wants it, and I know many MMA fans want this fight, I’m ready.”

Any such contest would likely be staged under the banner of Ultimate Fighting Championship, which has a history of promoting high-profile champion vs champion clashes to headline major pay-per-view events. For now, however, Makhachev appears content to wait for the promotion’s decision as he weighs up the next chapter of his title reign.