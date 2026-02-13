14 February 2026
Simeone: we cannot relax despite 4-0 win over Barcelona

Diego Simeone hailed Atletico Madrid’s complete performance after a commanding 4:0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, but insisted the contest is not decided yet, Idman.Biz reports.

The Argentine coach said the night was exactly the kind of occasion the club’s supporters crave, crediting them for driving the team forward for years and demanding big matches on big stages. Atletico rewarded them with an intense and tactically disciplined display at both ends of the pitch.

Simeone highlighted his side’s first-half performance as decisive, noting how well they read the game and remained calm in front of goal. Atletico were clinical with their chances and established control early, overwhelming Barcelona with organised pressing and rapid transitions.

He admitted the second half was more complicated as Barcelona reacted and showed their quality, creating situations where Atletico could have managed the ball better. Nevertheless, Simeone described the overall display as outstanding and praised his players’ concentration.

Despite the heavy scoreline, the coach stressed there is no room for complacency ahead of the return leg, reminding that Barcelona have the quality to turn ties around. For now, however, Atletico have given their fans a memorable night and a major advantage in the race for the final.

