16 February 2026
EN

Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event

MMA
News
16 February 2026 10:26
30
Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event

Islam Makhachev is expected to compete at the UFC’s planned event inside the White House complex, according to well-known MMA insider Alvaro Colmenero, Idman.Biz reports.

The Russian champion is reportedly scheduled to defend the UFC welterweight title against Ireland’s Ian Garry, while the main event of the card is set to feature a lightweight championship clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

The show is planned for 14 June and is being organised to coincide with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. The promotion aims to stage a landmark event in Washington, combining sport and national festivities in what would be one of the most unusual venues in UFC history.

If confirmed, it would represent the first time a major MMA promotion hosts a championship card within the grounds of the US presidential residence, highlighting the organisation’s growing global reach and cultural significance.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures
15:18
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC champion now earns around $50m annually from overseas investments
Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge
12 February 10:48
MMA

Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge

Welterweight champion says he is ready if promotion decides to make blockbuster clash
Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn
11 February 17:59
MMA

Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn

UFC president says logistics are complete as promotion eyes landmark show for America’s 250th anniversary
Buckley slams ‘frozen’ welterweight division after Makhachev title win
11 February 14:13
MMA

Buckley slams ‘frozen’ welterweight division after Makhachev title win

Contender criticises inactivity among top 10 as UFC landscape remains uncertain
PFL champion Nurmagomedov’s UFC future sparks debate
11 February 10:54
MMA

PFL champion Nurmagomedov’s UFC future sparks debate

Fellow Russian fighter suggests lucrative terms in PFL may outweigh move to more competitive lightweight division in UFC

Most read

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan