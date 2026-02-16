Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event

Islam Makhachev is expected to compete at the UFC’s planned event inside the White House complex, according to well-known MMA insider Alvaro Colmenero, Idman.Biz reports.

The Russian champion is reportedly scheduled to defend the UFC welterweight title against Ireland’s Ian Garry, while the main event of the card is set to feature a lightweight championship clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

The show is planned for 14 June and is being organised to coincide with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. The promotion aims to stage a landmark event in Washington, combining sport and national festivities in what would be one of the most unusual venues in UFC history.

If confirmed, it would represent the first time a major MMA promotion hosts a championship card within the grounds of the US presidential residence, highlighting the organisation’s growing global reach and cultural significance.