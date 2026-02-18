18 February 2026
Mourinho fumes after red card as Benfica lose first leg to Real Madrid

Football
News
18 February 2026 12:31
Benfica manager Jose Mourinho launched a sharp criticism of the officiating after being sent off in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League play-off, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho insisted his dismissal was not about Vinicius Jr avoiding a second yellow card, but about what he described as selective refereeing. The Portuguese coach argued the officials were protecting certain Madrid players who were at risk of suspension ahead of the return leg.

“They sent me off for saying a simple truth. The referee had a list of Real Madrid players who could miss the next match. From my experience I know who was at risk and they were not booked. The rules are clear. Real deserved the win, but I won’t be on the touchline in the next game - my assistants will handle it,” he said.

The flashpoint came in the 85th minute when Vinicius Jr appeared to catch Benfica midfielder Richard Rios but referee Francois Letexier allowed play to continue despite the winger already being booked earlier for his goal celebration and an altercation. Mourinho protested furiously and received two quick yellow cards, resulting in his dismissal.

The return leg will be played in Madrid, where Benfica must overturn the deficit without their manager on the bench following a controversial night that is likely to be reviewed by UEFA observers.

