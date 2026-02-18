Several Real Madrid incidents spark debate after Benfica clash

A number of flashpoints involving Real Madrid players have come under scrutiny after their Champions League play-off meeting with Benfica.

According to Idman.Biz, the most controversial moment centred on Federico Valverde, who appeared to strike Samuel Dahl in the face with his fist, yet the referee did not issue even a yellow card.

Further debate followed a challenge by Vinicius Jr on Richard Rios near the penalty area. The Brazilian had already been booked but avoided a second yellow card for the incident. Another talking point involved Kylian Mbappe, who allegedly kicked the ball towards Benfica supporters while on a caution but was not dismissed.

There was also a collision between Leandro Barreiro and Eduardo Camavinga, with the Madrid midfielder landing on his opponent’s chest while contesting an aerial ball. UEFA has not yet issued an official statement regarding the refereeing performance in the match, which adds pressure ahead of the return leg.