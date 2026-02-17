Chelsea players criticised after ignoring child mascots before Hull City cup tie - VIDEO

Chelsea have come under criticism after players reportedly failed to acknowledge young mascots prior to their FA Cup match against Hull City.

According to Idman.biz, the moment has been widely discussed across British media and social platforms. As the London side walked through the tunnel before kick-off, youth players from Hull City were waiting to greet them, but the visitors allegedly passed without offering a greeting or brief interaction.

Sources claim no contact was made with the children, prompting backlash from supporters and commentators who view the pre-match moment as an important tradition within English football culture.

The episode has triggered calls for an apology, with some pundits arguing the club should respond formally. Even among Chelsea supporters there have been suggestions the players themselves should acknowledge the incident and accept it was inappropriate behaviour.

Pre-match mascot interactions are considered a longstanding part of matchday rituals in England, reinforcing community links between professional clubs and grassroots football, which has heightened the reaction to the situation.