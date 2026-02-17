17 February 2026
EN

Chelsea players criticised after ignoring child mascots before Hull City cup tie - VIDEO

World football
News
17 February 2026 13:59
29
Chelsea players criticised after ignoring child mascots before Hull City cup tie - VIDEO

Chelsea have come under criticism after players reportedly failed to acknowledge young mascots prior to their FA Cup match against Hull City.

According to Idman.biz, the moment has been widely discussed across British media and social platforms. As the London side walked through the tunnel before kick-off, youth players from Hull City were waiting to greet them, but the visitors allegedly passed without offering a greeting or brief interaction.

Sources claim no contact was made with the children, prompting backlash from supporters and commentators who view the pre-match moment as an important tradition within English football culture.

The episode has triggered calls for an apology, with some pundits arguing the club should respond formally. Even among Chelsea supporters there have been suggestions the players themselves should acknowledge the incident and accept it was inappropriate behaviour.

Pre-match mascot interactions are considered a longstanding part of matchday rituals in England, reinforcing community links between professional clubs and grassroots football, which has heightened the reaction to the situation.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

McClaren reveals pressing demands behind Ronaldo and Ten Hag clash at Manchester United
16:52
World football

McClaren reveals pressing demands behind Ronaldo and Ten Hag clash at Manchester United

Former assistant says disagreement over role led to explosive 2022 exit
Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ
16:20
World football

Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ

Champions League play-off tie brings history, pressure and hostile atmosphere to Rams Park
Olympiacos owner promises €1m bonus for perfect league run
15:10
World football

Olympiacos owner promises €1m bonus for perfect league run

Historic payout also offered if Greek side beat Bayer in Champions League play-off
Azerbaijani referee to officiate women’s Champions League volleyball play-off in Greece
12:45
World football

Azerbaijani referee to officiate women’s Champions League volleyball play-off in Greece

Zulfugarov appointed first referee for Olympiacos v Vero Volley Milano clash
Mbappe back in Real Madrid training after missing Real Sociedad win
12:07
World football

Mbappe back in Real Madrid training after missing Real Sociedad win

Forward continues cautious recovery from long-running knee issue
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital

Most read

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations
Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures
16 February 15:18
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC champion now earns around $50m annually from overseas investments
Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit
10:20
World football

Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

Robin van Persie confirms Belgium camp so new signing can rejoin squad activity