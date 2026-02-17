Mbappe back in Real Madrid training after missing Real Sociedad win

Kylian Mbappe has returned to full first-team training with Real Madrid after being ruled out of the club’s 4-1 La Liga victory over Real Sociedad.

According to The Athletic, reported via Idman.biz, the France international did not feature in the match but was able to train with teammates the following day as part of a carefully managed recovery plan.

The forward has been troubled by a knee ligament strain since December, an issue the club have opted to treat conservatively rather than surgically in order to avoid a lengthy absence during a crucial phase of the season.

Real Madrid’s medical staff expect gradual improvement despite the player still experiencing discomfort, with the coaching staff set to monitor his response before clearing him for competitive action. The situation comes at an important time in the campaign as the Spanish side prepare for decisive domestic and European fixtures.