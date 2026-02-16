Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde could become a transfer target ahead of the summer window, with Real Madrid reportedly the most determined club monitoring his situation.

According to Idman.Biz, Barcelona are not actively looking to sell the 27-year-old defender, though an offer in the region of €60–80 million could force the club to reconsider its stance.

Kounde has been a regular part of the squad this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions while contributing three goals and one assist. His current contract at Camp Nou runs until the middle of 2030, giving the Spanish champions strong negotiating power.

Despite that, Madrid are understood to be assessing defensive options for the future, and the potential move would represent one of the most controversial transfers between the two rivals in recent years.