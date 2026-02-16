16 February 2026
EN

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

World football
News
16 February 2026 15:59
20
Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde could become a transfer target ahead of the summer window, with Real Madrid reportedly the most determined club monitoring his situation.

According to Idman.Biz, Barcelona are not actively looking to sell the 27-year-old defender, though an offer in the region of €60–80 million could force the club to reconsider its stance.

Kounde has been a regular part of the squad this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions while contributing three goals and one assist. His current contract at Camp Nou runs until the middle of 2030, giving the Spanish champions strong negotiating power.

Despite that, Madrid are understood to be assessing defensive options for the future, and the potential move would represent one of the most controversial transfers between the two rivals in recent years.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved
13:16
World football

Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star praises understated Belgian midfielder
Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development
12:47
World football

Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development

Real Madrid forward reflects on partnership and famous Champions League comeback nights
Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days
11:03
World football

Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days

Former winger says childhood struggles shaped five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mentality
Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed
09:59
World football

Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed

Xabi Alonso viewed as leading candidate amid uncertain season
Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius
14 February 17:58
World football

Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius

Premier League champions reportedly ready to spend €50m on Brazilian
Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven
14 February 17:05
World football

Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven

High valuation could complicate potential summer move

Most read

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan