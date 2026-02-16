Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days

Nani has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s early obsession with football, revealing the dedication that set the Portuguese superstar apart even as a youngster at Sporting’s academy, Idman.Biz reports.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the former Sporting and Manchester United winger explained that both players came from modest backgrounds and quickly realised football could be their path to a better life.

“We dreamed of becoming professional footballers, but we knew it would stay only a dream unless we made it happen. Things suddenly moved very fast and opportunities appeared - and we took them. The commitment we showed even in our youth made the difference,” Nani said.

He added that Ronaldo’s mentality stood out long before global fame followed. “Even as a child he was different. Cristiano always knew exactly where he was going. He lived football with huge passion - he could cry after a defeat or if something went wrong. That showed how devoted he was and how intensely he approached the game”.

The pair progressed through Sporting’s academy before both moving to Manchester United, where Ronaldo developed into one of the defining players of his generation, winning multiple league titles and five Ballon d’Or awards.