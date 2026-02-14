Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Lionel Messi may not feature at the 2026 World Cup, with the Argentina captain expected to make a final decision based on his physical condition.

Reports suggest the Inter Miami forward is preparing for the upcoming MLS season and could still play at the tournament this summer, but there is no guarantee he will take part. The 37-year-old is said to be considering skipping the competition if he feels he cannot reach peak fitness.

According to the same reports, Messi believes the level of weekly competition in MLS differs from the intensity required for international tournaments, meaning he would only commit if he is fully prepared physically.

The Argentine has recently been recovering from a left thigh injury and has gradually returned to training with his club. His potential absence would be a significant development for the reigning world champions, with the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.