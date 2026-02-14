15 February 2026
Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven

14 February 2026 17:05
Barcelona are keeping a close watch on Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven as they consider defensive reinforcements ahead of a future transfer window, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Spanish reports, the Catalan club admire the Netherlands international but recognise that any deal would be difficult due to his significant transfer value. Tottenham regard the defender as a key part of their long-term project.

Van de Ven is under contract in north London until mid-2029 and is currently valued at around €65 million. The 23-year-old has impressed this season with 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals — a notable return for a central defender.

Barcelona have been seeking stability at the back in recent seasons, and the Dutchman’s pace and ball-playing ability are believed to fit the club’s profile, though finances remain the main obstacle to negotiations progressing further.

Idman.Biz
