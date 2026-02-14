Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Roma defender Wesley Vinicius as Pep Guardiola’s side continue to plan for the future of their back line.

According to İdman.Biz, the Premier League club are prepared to offer around €50 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian, who joined Roma last summer and has quickly established himself in Serie A.

Vinicius remains under contract with the Italian club until June 2030, meaning Roma are under no pressure to sell, though City are understood to be monitoring his development closely as they look to refresh defensive options in the coming transfer windows.

This season the defender has made 29 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring three goals and providing one assist, attracting attention with his athleticism and composure in possession.