Santos refuses to rank Messi and Ronaldo but points to trophies

Fernando Santos has weighed in on football’s most enduring argument, insisting comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is ultimately unfair — though he believes the trophy count favours his compatriot, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the former Azerbaijan head coach likened the pair to classical composers. “You cannot compare geniuses. Do you prefer Beethoven or Mozart? They are natural geniuses. Maybe you prefer the style of Messi or Ronaldo. In that case, there is only one path — look at what they achieved in terms of titles. And here Cristiano wins,” he said.

Santos’ view carries particular weight given his long association with Portuguese football. During his time in charge of Portugal between 2014 and 2022, he coached Ronaldo and guided the national team to victory at Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League, the first major trophies in the country’s history.

The 71-year-old later led Azerbaijan between 2024 and 2025 before stepping down, but his comments have reignited the familiar debate between supporters of the Argentine World Cup winner and Portugal’s all-time top scorer — a rivalry that has defined modern football for nearly two decades.