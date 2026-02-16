Al Ahli director defends Ronaldo amid absence and speculation

Al Ahli sporting director Rui Pedro has commented on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent absence from several Al Nassr matches, following reports the forward is unhappy with the club’s management, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese official said he preferred not to judge how Ronaldo chose to express his concerns. “As a Portuguese, I have great respect for Cristiano Ronaldo and for all Portuguese professionals working in Saudi Arabia. I shouldn’t speculate about the way he decided to show his position. I’m sure he has his reasons,” Pedro stated.

He also emphasised the striker’s enormous impact on the growth of football in the country. “If we are all working here in Saudi Arabia today, it is largely thanks to Ronaldo. He opened the doors to the whole world. That is the biggest compliment you can give him and what he continues to do every match. He still scores and reaches incredible numbers,” he added.

Ronaldo recently missed league fixtures against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad, as well as an AFC Champions League Two match against Arkadag. Earlier reports suggested the forward was dissatisfied with how Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund manages Al Nassr compared with other clubs.