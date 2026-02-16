17 February 2026
EN

Al Ahli director defends Ronaldo amid absence and speculation

World football
News
16 February 2026 17:11
33
Al Ahli director defends Ronaldo amid absence and speculation

Al Ahli sporting director Rui Pedro has commented on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent absence from several Al Nassr matches, following reports the forward is unhappy with the club’s management, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese official said he preferred not to judge how Ronaldo chose to express his concerns. “As a Portuguese, I have great respect for Cristiano Ronaldo and for all Portuguese professionals working in Saudi Arabia. I shouldn’t speculate about the way he decided to show his position. I’m sure he has his reasons,” Pedro stated.

He also emphasised the striker’s enormous impact on the growth of football in the country. “If we are all working here in Saudi Arabia today, it is largely thanks to Ronaldo. He opened the doors to the whole world. That is the biggest compliment you can give him and what he continues to do every match. He still scores and reaches incredible numbers,” he added.

Ronaldo recently missed league fixtures against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad, as well as an AFC Champions League Two match against Arkadag. Earlier reports suggested the forward was dissatisfied with how Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund manages Al Nassr compared with other clubs.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde
16 February 15:59
World football

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Catalan club reluctant to sell but may consider major summer offer
Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved
16 February 13:16
World football

Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star praises understated Belgian midfielder
Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development
16 February 12:47
World football

Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development

Real Madrid forward reflects on partnership and famous Champions League comeback nights
Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days
16 February 11:03
World football

Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days

Former winger says childhood struggles shaped five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mentality
Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed
16 February 09:59
World football

Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed

Xabi Alonso viewed as leading candidate amid uncertain season
Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius
14 February 17:58
World football

Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius

Premier League champions reportedly ready to spend €50m on Brazilian

Most read

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan