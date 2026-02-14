14 February 2026
EN

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Winter sports
News
14 February 2026 09:36
39
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov wasted no time getting acquainted with his Olympic prize after sealing a surprise gold medal in the men’s singles figure skating event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Speaking after the ceremony, Shaidorov smiled when asked about the medal and said he had already followed a familiar sporting ritual. "I am not going to test its strength, but I already bit it, very tasty," he told journalist Konstantin Lesik. The moment quickly made the rounds online, echoing the long-running tradition of champions posing with medals between their teeth.

Shaidorov’s title was widely described as a major upset, with the 21-year-old producing the skate of his life to overhaul the standings and finish on top.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama claimed silver and compatriot Shun Sato took bronze. Ilia Malinin, the United States star and pre-event favourite, finished eighth after a difficult free skate that included multiple mistakes and falls, with reports noting the weight of Olympic pressure in a rare off-night.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics
11 February 12:58
Winter sports

Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics

Unusual incident during competition in Italy briefly steals spotlight from athletes
Azerbaijan judo team begin training camp in Paris after Grand Slam success - FOTO
10 February 12:41
Winter sports

Azerbaijan judo team begin training camp in Paris after Grand Slam success - FOTO

Squad of 23 prepares in French capital as build-up continues following medal haul
Jake Paul in tears as Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold with record-breaking skate - VIDEO
10 February 12:05
Winter sports

Jake Paul in tears as Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold with record-breaking skate - VIDEO

Dutch speed skater claims 1000m title at Milan-Cortina 2026 as her fiancé watches from the stands
WADA and FIS respond to claims over alleged body manipulation in ski jumping
6 February 11:41
Winter sports

WADA and FIS respond to claims over alleged body manipulation in ski jumping

Governing bodies say they have no evidence after report suggests injections were used to influence equipment measurements
Azerbaijan’s Shanel Axelsson finishes fifth at Trofeu Borrufa in Andorra
30 January 12:24
Winter sports

Azerbaijan’s Shanel Axelsson finishes fifth at Trofeu Borrufa in Andorra

Young skier delivers strong result on international stage in first U14 appearance
Vadim Kutukov: "We are dirty volleyball players, nothing scares us" - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
27 January 17:58
Winter sports

Vadim Kutukov: "We are dirty volleyball players, nothing scares us" - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Double winner of the Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Cup speaks about triumph in Shahdag, coaching both men and women, and the future of the sport

Most read

Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026
12 February 12:20
Olympics-2026

Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026 - VIDEO

French coach works with 16 skaters from 13 nations during Winter Olympics
Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment
11 February 17:30
Olympics-2026

Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment

General secretary says decision on skater’s future will follow World Championships
Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
Simeone: we cannot relax despite 4-0 win over Barcelona
13 February 09:22
World football

Simeone: we cannot relax despite 4-0 win over Barcelona

Atletico boss praises fans and urges focus before second leg