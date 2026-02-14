Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov wasted no time getting acquainted with his Olympic prize after sealing a surprise gold medal in the men’s singles figure skating event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Speaking after the ceremony, Shaidorov smiled when asked about the medal and said he had already followed a familiar sporting ritual. "I am not going to test its strength, but I already bit it, very tasty," he told journalist Konstantin Lesik. The moment quickly made the rounds online, echoing the long-running tradition of champions posing with medals between their teeth.

Shaidorov’s title was widely described as a major upset, with the 21-year-old producing the skate of his life to overhaul the standings and finish on top.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama claimed silver and compatriot Shun Sato took bronze. Ilia Malinin, the United States star and pre-event favourite, finished eighth after a difficult free skate that included multiple mistakes and falls, with reports noting the weight of Olympic pressure in a rare off-night.