28 January 2026
Vadim Kutukov: "We are dirty volleyball players, nothing scares us" - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Winter sports
News
27 January 2026 17:58
26
The Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Cup, held at the Shahdag complex and concluded recently, was remembered not only for intense matches unusual for a winter sport, but also for a unique achievement. Vadim Kutukov became the tournament’s only two-time winner, lifting the trophy both as a player of the men’s Azerrail and as head coach of the women’s Ganja.

Idman.Biz presents an interview with the tournament’s main hero, who is also known for his great sense of humor.

- Vadim, your result completely shatters the saying that you cannot carry two watermelons in one hand. And you did it at a very respectable age for volleyball.

- I proved that you can. Age does not matter if you really want those watermelons badly enough (laughs).

- Tell our readers a bit about this tournament.

- This was already the second Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Cup, and the venue remained the same, we competed again in Shahdag. You saw the previous tournament with your own eyes. This time, I can say the organization improved significantly. There were hot zones for athletes with tea, coffee and energy drinks. New sponsors appeared, which of course motivated the players. So your criticism from last year was taken into account (laughs).

As for the tournament itself, five women’s teams competed in a round-robin format, and Ganja, which I coached, won all their matches without losing a single set. As a result, we became Azerbaijan Cup winners for the first time. Four men’s teams competed in a knockout format. Azerrail won both the semifinal and the final to claim the trophy, repeating last year’s success.

- While Azerrail’s victory in the men’s competition was expected, Ganja caused a sensation by preventing the women’s Azerrail team from repeating last year’s triumph. What is the secret behind this success?

- That means they had a good coach (laughs). Seriously though, the girls were excellent. They followed the coaching instructions precisely and gave everything in all four matches.

- During one tournament you worked with both a women’s team and a men’s team. Who is easier to work with?

- I think the girls. They are easier to guide, they follow instructions more accurately, and they are easier to motivate. You just need to say, "You look great today," and that already works as a super stimulus. You cannot motivate men that way (laughs).

- And how can snow volleyball itself be motivated? Does it have prospects in Azerbaijan and worldwide?

- Of course it does. The International Volleyball Federation has already approached the International Olympic Committee with a request to include snow volleyball in the Winter Olympic Games program. I am sure that very soon volleyball will become the only sport represented in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

As for development prospects in our country, I believe snow volleyball has even more potential than the classic version. First, there is less competition, and it is easier to achieve success on the international stage without being eliminated in the first rounds of European competitions. Second, snow volleyball is a more injury-prone sport, which is why not many classic volleyball players compete in it. Mostly, players come to snow volleyball from beach volleyball to stay in shape all year round.

- Like you, for example?

- Exactly. We are dirty volleyball players, nothing scares us. How can you intimidate my generation, or our players in general, who played on asphalt, on sand, and on terrible wooden floors in poor gyms?

- But you are unlikely to compete in the Olympic Games even if snow volleyball is included in the near future, say in 2030, when you will be 44.

- If not as a player, then as a coach. When your athletes achieve success, it is even more satisfying. The main thing now is that we do not stay stuck in our own bubble, but get the chance to compete in international tournaments, such as the World League. Last year we could not take part, but this year the federation has promised support and participation in the World League, which will be held in Turkey in February.

