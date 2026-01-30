30 January 2026
Azerbaijan’s Shanel Axelsson finishes fifth at Trofeu Borrufa in Andorra

30 January 2026 12:24
Azerbaijan’s Shanel Axelsson finishes fifth at Trofeu Borrufa in Andorra

Azerbaijani skier Shanel Axelsson produced an impressive performance at the Trofeu Borrufa international tournament in Andorra, finishing inside the top five against strong global competition.

According to Idman.Biz, the update was confirmed by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation. Competing against 55 athletes representing 17 countries, Axelsson secured a fifth-place finish and earned valuable ranking points.

The result came in the U14 category, where the young Azerbaijani competed for the first time. Axelsson placed fifth in the giant slalom event, demonstrating composure and technical consistency on a demanding course.

The Trofeu Borrufa is regarded as one of the most prestigious youth skiing competitions on the global calendar. Held annually in Andorra, the event brings together many of the world’s most promising young alpine skiers and is often seen as an early indicator of future elite-level potential.

Axelsson’s top-five finish marks a notable step forward for Azerbaijan’s developing winter sports programme and highlights growing international competitiveness among the country’s young athletes.

