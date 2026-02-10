10 February 2026
EN

Jake Paul in tears as Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold with record-breaking skate - VIDEO

Winter sports
News
10 February 2026 12:05
34
Jake Paul in tears as Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold with record-breaking skate - VIDEO

Popular American boxer and influencer Jake Paul was overcome with emotion after his fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, captured gold at the Winter Olympic Games 2026.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Leerdam delivered a historic performance in the women’s 1000 metres final, clocking 1:12.31 to set a new Olympic record and secure the first Olympic gold medal of her career. The result confirmed her status as one of the leading figures in modern speed skating.

Silver went to her Netherlands team-mate Femke Kok, while Japan’s Miho Takagi claimed bronze, completing a high-quality podium in one of the marquee events of the Games.

Paul watched the race from the stands alongside Leerdam’s parents, and television cameras captured his reaction moments after the finish. Visibly moved, the boxer was seen in tears as he celebrated the achievement with his partner following her record-breaking skate.

Leerdam and Paul have been in a relationship since 2023, with the American proposing in March 2025. In the build-up to the Olympics, the Dutch athlete had already attracted attention after travelling to Italy by private jet and missing the opening ceremony, a decision that sparked debate but ultimately had no impact on her performance on the ice.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan judo team begin training camp in Paris after Grand Slam success - FOTO
12:41
Winter sports

Azerbaijan judo team begin training camp in Paris after Grand Slam success - FOTO

Squad of 23 prepares in French capital as build-up continues following medal haul
WADA and FIS respond to claims over alleged body manipulation in ski jumping
6 February 11:41
Winter sports

WADA and FIS respond to claims over alleged body manipulation in ski jumping

Governing bodies say they have no evidence after report suggests injections were used to influence equipment measurements
Azerbaijan’s Shanel Axelsson finishes fifth at Trofeu Borrufa in Andorra
30 January 12:24
Winter sports

Azerbaijan’s Shanel Axelsson finishes fifth at Trofeu Borrufa in Andorra

Young skier delivers strong result on international stage in first U14 appearance
Vadim Kutukov: "We are dirty volleyball players, nothing scares us" - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
27 January 17:58
Winter sports

Vadim Kutukov: "We are dirty volleyball players, nothing scares us" - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Double winner of the Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Cup speaks about triumph in Shahdag, coaching both men and women, and the future of the sport
Azerbaijan’s Land of Fire team begins Snow Polo World Cup campaign in St. Moritz
23 January 14:06
Winter sports

Azerbaijan’s Land of Fire team begins Snow Polo World Cup campaign in St. Moritz - PHOTO

Prestigious 41st edition of the tournament starts today on frozen Lake St. Moritz
How children learn figure skating in Baku – İDMAN.Biz talks to young skaters + PHOTO
22 January 19:01
Winter sports

How children learn figure skating in Baku – İDMAN.Biz talks to young skaters + PHOTO

İdman.Biz attended a training session of young figure skaters

Most read

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny
9 February 17:52
Football

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny

Former Bayern Munich winger not accused of wrongdoing as officials stress material is not an indictment
Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno
9 February 12:46
MMA

Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

Bout at Clash MMA 15 descends into disorder after shocking incident inside the cage
Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
9 February 11:42
Olympics-2026

Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Scandinavians set the pace with three gold medals after the opening days of competition
Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku
9 February 15:26
Other

Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku

Talks focus on expanding cooperation in youth policy and sporting exchange