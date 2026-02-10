Jake Paul in tears as Jutta Leerdam wins Olympic gold with record-breaking skate - VIDEO

Popular American boxer and influencer Jake Paul was overcome with emotion after his fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, captured gold at the Winter Olympic Games 2026.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Leerdam delivered a historic performance in the women’s 1000 metres final, clocking 1:12.31 to set a new Olympic record and secure the first Olympic gold medal of her career. The result confirmed her status as one of the leading figures in modern speed skating.

Silver went to her Netherlands team-mate Femke Kok, while Japan’s Miho Takagi claimed bronze, completing a high-quality podium in one of the marquee events of the Games.

Paul watched the race from the stands alongside Leerdam’s parents, and television cameras captured his reaction moments after the finish. Visibly moved, the boxer was seen in tears as he celebrated the achievement with his partner following her record-breaking skate.

Leerdam and Paul have been in a relationship since 2023, with the American proposing in March 2025. In the build-up to the Olympics, the Dutch athlete had already attracted attention after travelling to Italy by private jet and missing the opening ceremony, a decision that sparked debate but ultimately had no impact on her performance on the ice.