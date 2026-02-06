WADA and FIS respond to claims over alleged body manipulation in ski jumping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) have responded to a controversial report suggesting that some ski jumpers may have used unusual methods to manipulate official body measurements.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the German newspaper Bild, WADA said it is not aware of any confirmed cases involving such practices. However, the agency stressed that it would be prepared to open an investigation should credible and verified information emerge.

FIS, which oversees ski jumping, also said it currently has no admissions or evidence that athletes have resorted to such tactics. The federation underlined that it operates strict controls but cannot act in the absence of proof.

The issue was first raised in January, when the German publication reported that some athletes may have used injections of hyaluronic acid - a substance not prohibited under anti-doping rules - before official body measurements carried out for the production of competition suits. These measurements are conducted at the start of each season using 3D scanners, with athletes wearing tight-fitting underwear.

Ski jumping suits are manufactured on the basis of these scans and are subject to strict size regulations. One of the key reference points is the lowest point in the genital area. In theory, an increase in that area could lower the measurement point, allowing for a larger suit surface. Studies cited in the report suggest that even a few extra centimetres could reduce aerodynamic drag, increase lift and add up to six metres to a jump - an effect previously acknowledged by a senior FIS official.

The matter was raised with World Anti-Doping Agency officials during an Olympic press conference, highlighting broader concerns over innovation, regulation and fair play in a sport where marginal gains can have a decisive impact.

International Ski and Snowboard Federation reiterated that athlete safety and competitive integrity remain its priorities, while WADA emphasised that any attempt to exploit grey areas would be taken seriously if substantiated.