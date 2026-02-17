Azerbaijani referee to officiate women’s Champions League volleyball play-off in Greece

International-category Azerbaijani referee Eldar Zulfugarov will take charge of a Women’s Champions League volleyball play-off match as the first official.

According to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, reported via Idman.biz, Zulfugarov has been assigned to today’s fixture in Greece between Olympiacos Piraeus and Vero Volley Milano.

Hungarian official Agnes Batkai-Katona has been appointed as the second referee for the match.

The appointment marks another international recognition for Azerbaijani officials in European competitions, with the CEV increasingly selecting referees from emerging volleyball nations for high-level fixtures.