Neftchi sign three youngsters for reserve squad

Azerbaijan’s FC Neftchi have strengthened their reserve team with the signing of three young players, the club confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

Belgian-Guinean midfielder Mamadi Diavara and Nigerian players Fridom Danjuma Istifanus and Opeyemi Ezekel Oluwafemi have all agreed contracts running until the end of the current season. The Baku side also holds an option to extend each deal by a further two years.

Nineteen-year-old Diavara arrives after playing for Schalke 04’s U-19 team in Germany, while 18-year-old Istifanus previously featured for Nigeria’s Broad City. Oluwafemi, also 19, joins from Nigerian club 36 Lion.

The move reflects Neftchi’s continued focus on youth recruitment and development, with the reserve squad often serving as a pathway into the senior team in the Azerbaijan Premier League.