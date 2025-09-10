10 September 2025
Azerbaijan beach soccer team wins 3 of 4 friendlies in Turkiye

Beach football
News
10 September 2025 16:57
The Azerbaijan national beach soccer team has played four friendly matches in Turkiye.

According to Idman.biz, head coach Sahib Mammadov told Report news agency that the camp went well: “We held a training camp in Turkiye and played four friendly matches against Alanya’s beach soccer team. We won three and lost one. The camp went well, and thankfully, we have no injuries.”

The coach added that Azerbaijan is among the favorites for the European Championship final stage: “Our first match will be against Belgium tomorrow. We are currently in Italy preparing for it. We’ve analyzed our opponents. On paper, we are considered favorites. But you have to go out and play, without playing, nothing helps.”

The team will face Belgium on September 7 in Viareggio, Italy, at 16:00 Baku time, in their opening game of the European Championship final stage, which runs until September 15. The B League is split into two groups of three teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals on September 13. The final and third-place match will be held on September 14.

