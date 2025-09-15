Sahib Mammadov: “If we had shown this game in the match against Romania as well, we would have reached the final”

“If we had shown the game we played against Kazakhstan for third place to Romania, who defeated us in the semifinals, we would have reached the final. I would even say that we could have become champions.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Sahib Mammadov, head coach of the Azerbaijan national beach soccer team, in an interview with AZERTAC while talking about winning the bronze medal at the European Championship held in Viareggio, Italy, from September 7 to 15.

He thanked his team for their worthy performance: “Before the tournament, we were considered favorites. We were stronger than the opponents there. We fought each match on equal terms. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Romania was the stronger side in the semifinal. Their goalkeepers played confidently. They were able to save the shots we made. We want to be better prepared and aim to become champions in the future.”

The Azerbaijan team defeated Kazakhstan 7-1 in the match for third place and claimed the bronze medal.

