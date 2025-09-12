Sahib Mammadov: “We accomplished one of our main missions at the European Championship”

“Azerbaijan’s national beach soccer team has fulfilled one of its main missions by reaching the semifinals of the European Championship final stage.”

According to Idman.biz, head coach Sahib Mammadov said this in a statement to Report news agency.

He noted that they aim to defeat Romania in the semifinal to qualify for Division A: “We lost 1-2 to Lithuania. But regardless of the result of this match, we had already achieved one of our main missions by qualifying for the semifinals. If we had lost, we would face Kazakhstan. Since we won, our opponent is Romania, and we will play them tomorrow. Both teams are at about the same level. This is the most important match, we must win to reach both the final and Division A.”

The coach also pointed out that they failed to take advantage of many scoring opportunities against Lithuania: “Thankfully, our players neither got injured nor received red cards. Although we had many chances against Lithuania, we couldn’t convert them. We had previously faced Lithuania, and it was almost the same scenario. We couldn’t capitalize on our attacks and lost as a result. Tomorrow we must accomplish the biggest mission and qualify for the final.”

Despite losing 1-2 to Lithuania today, the national team secured a place in the semifinals. Yesterday, the team defeated Belgium 5-4. Tomorrow, they will face Romania in the semifinal.

Idman.biz