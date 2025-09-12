Azerbaijan advances to semifinals in beach soccer European Championship

The Azerbaijan national beach soccer team played its second match in the final stage of the 2025 European Championship.

Our national team, competing in Group A of League B, faced Lithuania, Idman.biz reports.

The match, held in Viareggio, Italy, ended with a 2-1 victory for the opponent. Kamran Gurbanov scored the only goal for Azerbaijan.

As a result, the national team finished second in the group and qualified for the semifinals. On September 13, they will face Romania in the semifinal clash.

Idman.biz