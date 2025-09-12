12 September 2025
Azerbaijan advances to semifinals in beach soccer European Championship

Beach football
News
12 September 2025 15:42
24
The Azerbaijan national beach soccer team played its second match in the final stage of the 2025 European Championship.

Our national team, competing in Group A of League B, faced Lithuania, Idman.biz reports.

The match, held in Viareggio, Italy, ended with a 2-1 victory for the opponent. Kamran Gurbanov scored the only goal for Azerbaijan.

As a result, the national team finished second in the group and qualified for the semifinals. On September 13, they will face Romania in the semifinal clash.

Idman.biz

