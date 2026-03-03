Baku begins construction of Formula 1 paddock ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Work has begun in central Baku on the construction of the paddock area ahead of this year’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, İdman.Biz reports.

According to organisers at Baku City Circuit, the temporary complex is once again being assembled along Neftchilar Avenue, directly in front of Government House — a key section of the city’s iconic street layout. With installation works now under way, residents and motorists have been urged to exercise caution in the area and to allow for temporary disruptions.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 September 2026, with the race forming part of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar. Since its debut in 2016, the Baku round has become known for its dramatic racing, long straights and tight, historic corners around the old city walls.

Organisers expect tens of thousands of international visitors to descend on the Azerbaijani capital once again, bringing a significant economic boost and transforming the city into a global motorsport hub for the weekend. The event is widely regarded as one of the standout street races on the calendar, combining high-speed action with a unique urban backdrop.