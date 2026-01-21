21 January 2026
EN

Ali Abdelaziz shares expectations ahead of UFC interim lightweight title fight

MMA
News
21 January 2026 17:16
22
Ali Abdelaziz shares expectations ahead of UFC interim lightweight title fight

Renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has shared his expectations ahead of the upcoming interim UFC lightweight title bout, Idman.Biz reports.

The fight for the interim belt will take place on January 25 at UFC 324, where Paddy Pimblett is set to face Justin Gaethje.

“I have worked with Gaethje for 15 years. He is an amazing person who deserves a lot of respect. He does not look old at all. In training, he beats up all the young sparring partners. Before, he could never catch me in a submission during grappling, but ahead of this fight he made me tap with a choke. Pimblett is good on the ground, but Gaethje should never be underestimated,” Abdelaziz said in an interview with Submission Radio.

Abdelaziz also outlined potential scenarios following the fight. According to him, if Gaethje wins, a bout against Ilia Topuria could be next. However, if Topuria is unable to defend his title by the summer, he should be stripped of the belt, with Gaethje then facing Arman Tsarukyan. Another option mentioned was a high-profile fight between Gaethje and Conor McGregor at a White House event. If Topuria is not ready to face Gaethje as interim champion, Abdelaziz believes Gaethje and Tsarukyan should fight for the undisputed title.

Ali Abdelaziz represents a number of top UFC fighters, including members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team such as Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev shares training video ahead of next fight - VIDEO
13:16
MMA

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev shares training video ahead of next fight - VIDEO

Lightweight contender posts intense workout footage as bout date approaches
Justin Gaethje plans to impose grappling against Paddy Pimblett
19 January 10:05
MMA

Justin Gaethje plans to impose grappling against Paddy Pimblett

Former interim champion says experience and technique will be key at UFC 324 in Las Vegas
Azerbaijani fighter nicknamed “Panther” defeats Russian opponent in Krasnodar – VIDEO
17 January 12:45
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter nicknamed “Panther” defeats Russian opponent in Krasnodar – VIDEO

The Azerbaijani representative claimed a unanimous decision victory after three rounds
Azerbaijani fighter included in list of candidates to be signed by the UFC in 2026 – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW
15 January 12:13
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter included in list of candidates to be signed by the UFC in 2026 – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

Reputable outlet names the athlete among top bantamweight prospects for the second year in a row
Islam Makhachev open to showdown with Kamaru Usman
15 January 10:14
MMA

Islam Makhachev open to showdown with Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion praises former titleholder and calls potential bout a big fight
Dana White reveals timeline for planning UFC event at the White House
14 January 17:05
MMA

Dana White reveals timeline for planning UFC event at the White House

UFC president says preparations will begin after late January tournaments

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage