Ali Abdelaziz shares expectations ahead of UFC interim lightweight title fight

Renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has shared his expectations ahead of the upcoming interim UFC lightweight title bout, Idman.Biz reports.

The fight for the interim belt will take place on January 25 at UFC 324, where Paddy Pimblett is set to face Justin Gaethje.

“I have worked with Gaethje for 15 years. He is an amazing person who deserves a lot of respect. He does not look old at all. In training, he beats up all the young sparring partners. Before, he could never catch me in a submission during grappling, but ahead of this fight he made me tap with a choke. Pimblett is good on the ground, but Gaethje should never be underestimated,” Abdelaziz said in an interview with Submission Radio.

Abdelaziz also outlined potential scenarios following the fight. According to him, if Gaethje wins, a bout against Ilia Topuria could be next. However, if Topuria is unable to defend his title by the summer, he should be stripped of the belt, with Gaethje then facing Arman Tsarukyan. Another option mentioned was a high-profile fight between Gaethje and Conor McGregor at a White House event. If Topuria is not ready to face Gaethje as interim champion, Abdelaziz believes Gaethje and Tsarukyan should fight for the undisputed title.

Ali Abdelaziz represents a number of top UFC fighters, including members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team such as Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov.