21 January 2026
EN

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

World football
News
21 January 2026 15:19
48
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Sporting in the UEFA Champions League, dealing a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the overall league phase.

According to Idman.Biz, citing RMC Sport, PSG head coach Luis Enrique reacted angrily after the final whistle, openly expressing his frustration with the result. The Spanish manager said: “Damn game! This was the best match we have played away from home. I am very proud of my players. We were better than the opponent. The result is disappointing because it is unfair. Right now, it is difficult to talk about football.”

“We lost because they scored two goals and our team scored only one,” Luis Enrique added in an interview with Canal+.

After this round, PSG dropped to fifth place in the standings with 13 points and are now just one point above the play-off zone. In the final match of the league phase, the Paris club will host Newcastle, with that game set to determine whether PSG can avoid the February play-off round.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO
16:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO

The incident took place in Funchal on the island of Madeira, the hometown of the legendary footballer
David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son
14:15
Football

David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son

Former England midfielder says children must be allowed to make mistakes in order to learn
Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position
13:48
World football

Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position

Club initiate search for new first-choice keeper amid uncertainty over Yann Sommer
Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash
11:35
World football

Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash

Istanbul side aim to secure a top-24 place with positive result at RAMS Park
French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup
10:55
World football

French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup

France urges to keep sport separate from politics amid European discussions
Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals
10:20
World football

Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals

Real Madrid forward reaches historic milestone after Champions League brace

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage