Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Sporting in the UEFA Champions League, dealing a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the overall league phase.

According to Idman.Biz, citing RMC Sport, PSG head coach Luis Enrique reacted angrily after the final whistle, openly expressing his frustration with the result. The Spanish manager said: “Damn game! This was the best match we have played away from home. I am very proud of my players. We were better than the opponent. The result is disappointing because it is unfair. Right now, it is difficult to talk about football.”

“We lost because they scored two goals and our team scored only one,” Luis Enrique added in an interview with Canal+.

After this round, PSG dropped to fifth place in the standings with 13 points and are now just one point above the play-off zone. In the final match of the league phase, the Paris club will host Newcastle, with that game set to determine whether PSG can avoid the February play-off round.