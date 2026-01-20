Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce

One of the English Premier League clubs is attempting to intervene in negotiations over the transfer of N'Golo Kante to Fenerbahce.

According to Idman.Biz, the information was reported by insider Fabrizio Romano. He stated that the Istanbul club is actively working to complete the deal with Saudi side Al-Ittihad, while personal terms with the player are already at an advanced stage.

Romano noted that Fenerbahce accelerated talks after representatives of a Premier League club contacted Kante’s agents over the weekend to explore the possibility of hijacking the transfer. The Turkish club is aware of interest from England and is therefore pushing to close the deal as soon as possible.

“The agreement with Kante is almost ready, with only minor details left to be settled,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

The potential move is seen as an important step for the French midfielder as he prepares for the upcoming World Cup.