Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round

The draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League play-off round has been completed, with Nottingham Forest handed a challenging two-legged tie against Fenerbahce.

The first legs of the play-off matches will be played on 19 February, with the return fixtures scheduled for 26 February. As a rule, seeded teams will host the second leg. The winners of these ties will advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the eight best teams from the league phase. The draw for that stage is due to take place on 27 February.

For Nottingham Forest, the meeting with Fenerbahce represents another demanding European away assignment, with the Turkish side known for their strong home atmosphere and extensive continental experience. The play-off round is seen as a decisive step in the competition, separating clubs still chasing the trophy from those falling short of the knockout phase.

Europa League play-off ties (2025/26):

PAOK vs Celta Vigo

Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest

Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen

Lille vs Red Star Belgrade

Celtic vs Stuttgart

Ludogorets vs Ferencvaros

Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk

Brann vs Bologna

Context

The play-off round acts as the final gateway to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League. For clubs from major leagues, including England, Spain and Italy, progress to the last 16 is viewed as crucial not only for sporting ambition but also for coefficient points and prize money. With several high-profile ties on the schedule, February promises to be a decisive month in the Europa League calendar.