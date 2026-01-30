30 January 2026
Kaka Ronaldo Messi goes viral after senior squad call-up in Indonesia

30 January 2026 16:23
Kaka Ronaldo Messi goes viral after senior squad call-up in Indonesia

A curious story from Indonesian football has captured widespread attention after 18-year-old midfielder Kaka Amrullah Ronaldo Messi was named in the senior squad of PSM Makassar, quickly becoming a viral topic on social media.

According to Idman.Biz, the young player had previously featured only for PSM Makassar’s youth team. However, his sudden rise to online fame began when his name appeared on the substitutes’ list for the club’s first team, prompting fans to take notice far beyond Indonesia.

The surge in interest is largely driven by the player’s remarkable name, which combines those of three global football icons: Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The unusual choice is understood to reflect his parents’ admiration for the stars who defined an era of world football in the mid-2000s.

Context

Although Kaka Amrullah Ronaldo Messi has yet to make his senior debut, the episode highlights how modern football and social media can intersect in unexpected ways. In an age where team sheets are instantly shared and scrutinised online, even a place on the bench can propel a young player into the international spotlight. For PSM Makassar, one of Indonesia’s most historic clubs, the moment has added an unexpected layer of global attention ahead of their domestic fixtures.

