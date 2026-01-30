30 January 2026
Nine Premier League clubs remain in European competition

30 January 2026 10:30
English clubs continue to set the pace in European competition this season, with nine Premier League sides still involved across UEFA tournaments — the highest figure among Europe’s leading leagues.

According to Idman.Biz, England remain strongly represented in the UEFA Champions League, where Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle all remain in contention.

Spain have three clubs still involved at this stage — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Italy are represented by Inter, Juventus and Atalanta, while Germany’s challenge continues through Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. France, meanwhile, have two teams left in the Champions League — Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

In the UEFA Europa League, English interest is carried by Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. Spain have Real Betis and Celta Vigo still involved, Italy are represented by Roma and Bologna, Germany by Freiburg and Stuttgart, and France by Lyon and Lille.

The UEFA Conference League also features English representation, with Crystal Palace continuing their European run. Spain are represented by Rayo Vallecano, Italy by Fiorentina, Germany by Mainz, and France by Strasbourg.

Overall, nine Premier League clubs remain in European competition, underlining England’s depth on the continental stage. Spain, Italy and Germany each have six teams still involved, while France are represented by five clubs.

