Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that he was unaware his side needed one more goal to secure qualification for the Champions League play-offs until the closing moments of their dramatic clash with Real Madrid, İdman.Biz reports.

The decisive moment came in the 98th minute at the Estadio da Luz, when Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin joined the attack during a set piece and headed past Thibaut Courtois to seal a remarkable 4–2 victory.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho admitted there had been confusion on the bench. “When I made my final substitutions, I was told the score was enough and that we should close the game,” he said. “A few seconds later, I was told we needed another goal, but I couldn’t make any more changes. Then came that free kick and suddenly we had this giant going forward.”

The Portuguese coach described the moment as unique in his long career. “I’ve won and lost many matches, but I’ve never won one thanks to a goalkeeper scoring in the final moments. I thought I had seen everything in football, but clearly not,” Mourinho added.

Trubin himself admitted he was initially unaware of the situation. “I didn’t know we needed another goal,” the 24-year-old said. “Then I saw everyone telling me to go forward, I saw the coach as well, and I ran into the box. It was a crazy moment. I’m not used to scoring goals. This was my first. Incredible.”

Emotions ran high after the final whistle, with Mourinho celebrating passionately on the touchline. He later confirmed that he apologised to Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. “I apologised for how I celebrated, but Alvaro is a football man and understands that in moments like this, emotions take over,” he said.

As a result of the victory, Benfica finished the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in 24th place and secured a spot in the play-offs. Mourinho’s side will now face either Real Madrid or Inter in the next round, with the draw set to take place at UEFA headquarters on Friday.