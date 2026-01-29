Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has commented on the dramatic conclusion of the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid, which played a key role in shaping the final standings of the league phase.

According to Idman.Biz, citing international media, the Spanish manager recalled his long-time acquaintance Jose Mourinho with a smile and admitted that the Portuguese coach’s risky decision proved decisive in Benfica’s qualification.

“I will definitely write to Jose,” Guardiola said. “We were sitting in the dressing room and didn’t realise that Benfica needed one more goal to go through. We were shouting at the goalkeeper, asking why he was running forward and telling him to stay in goal. Madrid could have equalised, and then we would have been out.”

Guardiola went on to acknowledge Mourinho’s tactical courage in the decisive moment.

“But in the end, it was a good strategy from Jose to go for the fourth goal,” the Manchester City manager added.