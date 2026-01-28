28 January 2026
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

28 January 2026
Tonight, January 28, Qarabag will visit Anfield to face Liverpool in the eighth round of the Champions League league phase. Kick-off is at 23:59 Baku time, and the match carries real historical weight for the Azerbaijani club: can Qarabag write a new chapter in the country’s football history?

The new Champions League format is straightforward. The top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, places nine to 24 go into a knockout play-off round, and the rest are eliminated. The play-off draw takes place on January 30. That is why Liverpool are eager to settle the matter without extra matches, while Qarabag are fighting to secure their place among the top 24.

Liverpool are clear favorites, but there is a weakness the hosts cannot hide. Arne Slot has openly admitted that Virgil van Dijk is his only natural center-back available. Joe Gomez is injured, Ibrahima Konate misses the match for personal reasons, Giovanni Leoni has been sidelined for some time, and Conor Bradley is still recovering from knee surgery. Slot has confirmed that Andy Robertson will be available, while Wataru Endo is being considered as an emergency option in defense.

Qarabag arrive in a more stable squad situation, although they are without Kady Borges. Still, the team have already shown they can cope without him, as their dramatic 3:2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt proved. More importantly, Qarabag have demonstrated this season that they can compete with elite opponents. A 2:2 draw against Chelsea underlined their status as an uncomfortable, resilient side.

How might the game unfold? Liverpool are likely to press hard from the opening minutes and try to impose a high tempo. At home, an early goal is crucial to avoid turning the match into a tense, nervy contest. Anfield has a habit of turning the first 15 to 20 minutes into a wave of pressure, often the most difficult phase for visiting teams.

Qarabag’s chances do not lie in outplaying Liverpool for 90 minutes, but in choosing their moments wisely. There are two key areas.

The first is exploiting turnovers in midfield. With Liverpool improvising in central defense, quick attacks of two or three passes into open space become far more dangerous than usual. The lack of chemistry at the back increases the cost of a single run in behind or one misplaced pass during Liverpool’s build-up.

The second is set pieces. In matches where the underdog will see limited possession, corners and free kicks remain the clearest route to creating chances. One accurate delivery, one strong aerial duel, and the entire dynamic of the game can change, especially if the score stays level for a long time.

There is, of course, the other side of the coin. If Qarabag concede early, the match will almost certainly swing firmly in Liverpool’s favor. The hosts would control the tempo, force Qarabag to take risks, and increase the number of turnovers and shots on goal. For the visitors, the key objective is to reach the second half with a manageable scoreline. At 0:0 or even with a one-goal deficit, pressure can begin to shift onto Liverpool, especially with a top-eight finish on the line in front of their own fans.

From a tournament perspective, the stakes are clear. A Liverpool win guarantees direct qualification to the round of 16. A Qarabag victory secures a place in the top 24 and a spot in the play-offs. A draw could also be enough for the Azerbaijani champions, but in that case they would have to keep an eye on results elsewhere.

The conclusion is pragmatic. Liverpool are stronger in terms of squad depth, quality, and home advantage, but tonight they face a rare problem: a defense put together on the fly. Qarabag, meanwhile, have a clear and realistic plan that can work even at Anfield: survive the opening phase, avoid simple mistakes, exploit a few fast breaks, and make the most of set pieces. Football shocks are rarely born from big speeches. More often, they come from one perfectly executed moment, and in this Champions League campaign, Gurban Gurbanov’s team have already shown they are capable of delivering exactly that.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz
