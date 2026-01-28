Arne Slot forced to reshuffle Liverpool defense ahead of Qarabag clash

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will be unable to rely on two of the team’s central defenders in tonight’s match.

According to Idman.Biz, the Dutch specialist will be without Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez and is considering an unexpected option in central defense.

Reports suggest that Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo could start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the back line.

Endo has made only nine appearances this season and did not feature in any of Liverpool’s previous seven matches in the Champions League league phase.

The Champions League league phase match between Liverpool and Qarabag will kick off at 23:59 Baku time.