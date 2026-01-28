Juventus interested in former Barcelona player

Former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli, could continue his career at Juventus.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Tuttosport, the Turin club have offered the 29-year-old a three-year contract with an annual salary of 5 million euros. At the same time, the Jeddah-based club are interested in extending Kessie’s current deal by another two years.

Kessie has been playing in Saudi Arabia since the 2023/2024 season. In the current campaign, the midfielder has made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with Al-Ahli runs until June 2026, while Transfermarkt currently values the player at 12 million euros.